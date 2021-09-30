Lancashire and North West traffic news: M6 southbound lane closed due to police incident - delays affecting M60, M62, M61, A585, A57 and A572
This is what the traffic is like on the motorways and roads across Lancashire and the North West this morning (Thursday, September 30).
M6 Lancashire
M6 Southbound lane closed on exit slip road due to police incident at J31 A59 Preston New Road (Samlesbury). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (Of two) is closed as you exit the motorway.
A6 Wellington Road North Heaton Moor, Stockport
Traffic light failure on A6 Wellington Road North at Heaton Road (The Car Dealership). Traffic is coping well.
A627 Oldham Road Ashton-Under-Lyne
Traffic light failure on A627 Oldham Road at Water Street. Traffic is coping well. There is also a traffic light failure at Katherine Street.
A5058 Queens Drive Liverpool
Slow traffic on A5058 Queens Drive Southbound before A57 Prescot Road (The Navigator Traffic Lights).
M61 Greater Manchester
One lane closed due to lorry having a tyre changed on M61 Northbound from J4 A6 Watergate Lane (Farnworth) to J5 A58 Snydale Way (Westhoughton). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (Of three) is closed.
M6 Cheshire
All lanes open and traffic returned to normal, accident cleared on M6 Northbound between J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston) and J21A M62 (Croft Interchange). Lane one (Of four) was closed until just after 07:10.
M61 Greater Manchester
Heavy traffic on M61 Southbound from J4 A6 Watergate Lane (Farnworth) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 15 minutes.
A585 Amounderness Way Thornton
Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from the Norcross Roundabout.
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J24 A57 (Denton Island).
A57 Regent Road Salford
Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road Eastbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley).
A572 Leigh Road Worsley
Heavy traffic on A572 Leigh Road Eastbound before M60 J13 (Worsley).
M62 Merseyside
Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J7 A57 Warrington Road (Rainhill Stoops).
