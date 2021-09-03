M6 Lancashire

1. M6 Northbound lane closed on entry slip road due to accident at J34 (Lancaster). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (Of two) is closed as you join the motorway.

2. Update - All lanes are now open. The M6 Southbound had one lane closed between J27 (Standish, Parbold) and J26 (Orrell Interchange, M58) due to a collision. You can find more info on this incident here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M60 Greater Manchester

M60 anticlockwise lane reopened on entry slip road, earlier broken down vehicle at J17 A56 Bury New Road (Prestwich / Whitefield). Lane one (Of two) was closed as you join the motorway.

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise after J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange).

A677 Preston New Road Mellor

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Slow traffic on A677 Preston New Road both ways between the Shell Garage and Mire Ash Brow. In the roadworks area. There are two sets of temporary traffic lights which are in operation.

A585 Wesham

Slow traffic on A585 both ways at The Kingsfisher Roundabout. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M65 Lancashire

Traffic returned to normal on M65 Westbound between J6 A6119 Whitebirk Drive (Blackburn / Whitebirk Roundabout) and J5 A6077 (Guide / Shadsworth).

A577 Manchester Road Ince In Makerfield

Queueing traffic on A577 Manchester Road both ways around Dobson Park Way. Congestion to Hindley. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.