Motorists are being urged to avoid two pairs of ladders in the middle of the M55 carriageway.

Two pairs of ladders have fallen off a vehicle and are straddling the middle and third lanes between eastbound junctions 4 and 3.

Highways England are on their way to the scene and have warned that lanes may be closed whilst crews recover the ladders.

