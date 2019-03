Have your say

A junction is blocked on one of the main entrances to Preston after a crash.

The B5254 Leyland Road is blocked near the junction with Broadgate after the crash.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the smash.

Preston's PNE police team have warned travelling football fans the avoid the area.

An officer from the unit tweeted: "Any PNE fans travelling into Preston via Leyland Rd there’s been an RTC at its junction with Broadgate and the road is currently blocked."