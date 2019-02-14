Investigation launched into latest car fire in Preston city centre

Have your say

An investigation has been launched after a car was found on fire in Preston city centre.

It is the latest in a series of mysterious car fires that has plagued the city.

A car was found on fire in Fox Street, Preston at 1.50am on Thursday, February 14.''Firefighters said the cause of the fire is suspicious and under investigation.

A fire engine from Preston was called to the scene in Fox Street at 1.57am on Thursday, February 14.

Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

On Friday, February 8, fire crews were called to Blackpool Road in Ashton after a car went up in flames outside outside the Lane Ends pub.

READ MORE: Car goes up in flames outside Lane Ends pub in Preston

On Thursday, January 24, a car was found on fire after being dumped in the middle of the road outside a used car dealership in Egbert Street at 2.24am.

On Tuesday, January 15, firefighters battled the burning wreckage of an abandoned Renault car in Aqueduct Street at 3am.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fires appeared to have been started deliberately and had notified police of suspected arson in each case.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said "the cause is under investigation."