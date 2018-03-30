Infamous Fishergate Bollard gets starring role in Preston band's music video

The infamous Fishergate Bollard has achieved national fame as a result of being knocked over many times by wayward drivers in Preston city centre.

But now it’s moving up in the showboz world – starring in a music video.

PR% with the Fishergate bollards

A replica of the bollard, which has its own Twitter account, took centre stage at last week’s Preston Smiles Better Awards ceremony.

Now the replica has been given to local teenage band PR5 and the lads have been proudly showing off the bollard in various locations in recent days.

PR5 were formed in 2017 by four 14 year old school friends who attend Lostock Hall Academy.

They are Jude Humphries on vocals; guitarist Bobby Cumming; Rohan Manivannan on bass; and Harry Hodgson on drums.

Last year they won the Gateway’s Got Talent contest in Preston.

When awards organisers Preston Business Improvement District tweeted they would give away the replica to a good home, PR5 jumped at the chance

The lads, named after the postcode of their school, are now featuring the bollard in the video for their new single BraceYourself.

The irony of the single’s title is not lost on the musicians, given the bollard’s tendency to be knocked over.

Band spokesman Catherine Hodgson, mum of Harry, said: “We spent some time with the bollard around Preston and have put together a video for Brace Yourself.

“We did already have a video for this track but felt if we were going to do a video featuring the bollard it needed to be sooner rather than later.

“This track has just been released and if we had to wait till the second single is recorded and released then we would be talking a few months.

“It also seems to fit well that they track is called Brace Yourself seeing as the bollard has been run into so often. It’s not super professional but it has the band the bollard and key Preston sites.

“I’m going to put it on YouTube and post on Twitter.”

Preston Business Improvement District chiefs are delighted that the replica, made out of common floristry materials, has found a good home.

BID manager Mark Whittle said: “We’ve had a bit of fun with it all and it’s great to see the replica bollard being put to good use around Preston.”

The band’s new video for Brace Yourself has been viewed more than 2,500 times already.