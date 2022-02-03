Incident closes road in both directions in Penwortham

Leyland Road was closed in both directions between The Cawsey and New Lane at approximately 5.25pm today (February 3).

Heavy traffic was reported in the area as motorists attempted to head in and out of Preston.

The cause of the road closure has not yet been confirmed, but the AA said it was due to a "medical incident".

Lancashire Police confirmed the road reopened "following a short closure" in a Tweet posted at around 6.30pm.

"Thank you for your patience," a spokesman added.

