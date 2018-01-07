How to beat the Preston rush hour

Transport problems? We’ve had a tankful here in Lancashire over the past year.

This week, we will be looking at the whole transport picture in Lancashire, the issues that have infuriated and frustrated us over the past year and the massive cost to the local economy of an infrastructure network which is groaning under the strain.Today we take a tongue-in-cheek look at commuting across Preston. The Post's Brian Ellis, Iain Lynn and Karl Holbrook took bike, bus and car to see who could get to the office first.