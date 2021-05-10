Hour-long delays after lorry crash on M6
Two lanes have been closed on the M6 northbound near Longridge tonight after a lorry overturned.
There are severe delays in the area and tailbacks of up to five miles, police say, after the lorry collided with a car.
The accident happened just before 5pm on the northbound carriageway between junctions 31 and 31a.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Highways England said: "As a result of the collision on the M6 northbound J31-J31a near Preston there are delays of just under 1 hour, with over 5 miles of congestion - now back to the M65. There are also delays on the M61 northbound, back to J9."
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said: "Three fire engines from Preston and Fulwood, and the Urban search and rescue team from Bamber Bridge were called to a road traffic collision on the M6 northbound near junction 32.
"Firefighters used cutting equipment to release one person from a vehicle whilst another person was released from their vehicle by a member of the public."