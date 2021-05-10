Hour-long delays after lorry crash on M6

There are delays of up to an hour on the M6 tonight

There are severe delays in the area and tailbacks of up to five miles, police say, after the lorry collided with a car.

The accident happened just before 5pm on the northbound carriageway between junctions 31 and 31a.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Highways England said: "As a result of the collision on the M6 northbound J31-J31a near Preston there are delays of just under 1 hour, with over 5 miles of congestion - now back to the M65. There are also delays on the M61 northbound, back to J9."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said: "Three fire engines from Preston and Fulwood, and the Urban search and rescue team from Bamber Bridge were called to a road traffic collision on the M6 northbound near junction 32.