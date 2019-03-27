Homes to be bulldozed and roads to be closed for next stage of UCLan's £60m student hub

Homes will be flattened and roads are set to close as work on the next stage of the University of Central Lancashire's masterplan gears up.

St Peter’s Square and Rodney Street, just north of the Adelphi roundabout off Adelphi Street, will be closed from Monday, April 15 as the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) starts demolition work of the homes along St Peter’s Square opposite the university library.

A CGI side view of the expected student centre

The closure is in place for nearly two years with the roads set to reopen in March 2021.

It comes as UCLan looks set to start construction on its £60 million student centre in the summer as part of its wider £200 million, 10 year masterplan launched three years ago.

Michael Ahern, UCLan’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Throughout the process of making our vision for the masterplan a reality, we have consulted and continue to work closely with a wide range of stakeholders to ensure our plans are communicated regularly and have the interests of students, staff and the public at heart.

“When complete, the student centre and new square will form an iconic gateway to the city, not only transforming our campus but making a positive contribution to the ongoing regeneration of Preston; providing flexible spaces for a range of community, business and student uses.

"Furthermore, improvements to the public realm in the Adelphi Quarter will result in a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

A notice from Lancashire County Council, which is responsible for roads in the red rose county, states the closure is in place “to facilitate the safe demolition” of the terraced housing along St Peter’s Square.

Adelphi Street itself, which cuts through campus, will remain open much to the relief of the many students and staff that use the road to access the likes of the Harrington Car Park and the university’s Harrington and Greenbank buildings.

UCLan was given the green light to demolish the houses as part of planning permission granted in January 2018.

As part of the masterplan the Adelphi roundabout will also be remodelled with a new public space introduced to link the campus with the city.