History of Preston Bus...

Preston Bus was founded in June 1904 as Preston District Travel.

In 1986, it became Preston Borough Transport Limited and in 1993 it was sold as part of a management buyout.

At the turn of the century it came under threat with competition from Stagecoach North West, with Stagecoach operating routes within Preston and Preston Bus starting a service between Preston and Penwortham, and a limited service between Preston and Southport, duplicating existing Stagecoach routes.

On 23 January 2009, Preston Bus was sold to Stagecoach.

The routes operated by Preston Bus were rebranded as Stagecoach in Preston from March 2009.

In November 2009 the Competition Commission ruled that the takeover by Stagecoach had adversely affected competition in the area and ordered Stagecoach sell Preston Bus.

Following this ruling, the Preston Bus name and logo was reinstated and the company was operated at arms length from the main Stagecoach business.

In January 2011 Preston Bus was sold to Rotala, an Alternative Investment Market listed company, established in 2005, which owns a number of bus companies throughout the UK.