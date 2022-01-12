Police were called to a serious collision on the southbound carriageway between junctions 17 (Sandbach) and 16 (Stoke-on-Trent) at around 4.40pm on Tuesday (January 11).

Emergency services discovered a white HGV had overturned after smashing into the central reservation.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police: "Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation."

A HGV driver in his 60s died after a collision on the M6 between junctions 17 and 16 (Credit: National Highways)

The southbound carriageway was closed for approximately 12 hours while an investigation into the collision was conducted.

Delays of around 60 minutes were reported in the area, with motorists urged to allow extra time for their journeys or re-route.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or online at www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report, quoting IML 1175380.

