Heysham to Isle of Man ferry services cancelled due to "technical issues"

Have your say

The Heysham to Isle of Man ferry service has been cancelled today due to "technical issues".



The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said it is experiencing issues with its 125m flagship, 'Ben my Chree', which operates the Douglas to Heysham route.

It means today's (Monday, April 15) morning and afternoon sailings have been cancelled.

Cancellations include the 8.15am sailing from Isle of Man to Heysham and the 1.30pm sailing from Heysham to Isle of Man.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Passengers booked on the above sailings can transfer to alternate sailings subject to availability at no extra charge.

Passengers can contact the ferry service on 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992 to make alternative arrangements.