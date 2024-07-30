Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The impact of the Preston Western Distributor Road will be assessed in a new report commissioned by highways bosses.

Just over a year after the £207m dual carriageway - and its two Cottam offshoots - opened, Lancashire County Council has ordered a “monitoring and evaluation” analysis of the scheme.

It will be carried out over the course of the remainder of the year and will consider, amongst other things, the difference the two-and-a-half-mile dual carriageway - now known as Edith Rigby Way - has so far made to congestion on surrounding roads.

The new route - which connects the A583 at Riversway and Blackpool Road to a new junction 2 on the M55 at Higher Bartle - was designed to facilitate the building of more than 5,500 new homes in North West Preston over the two decades up to the mid-2030s.

What are the benefits of Edith Rigby Way?

It is the largest of the three roads built as part of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal - the others being the Broughton and Penwortham bypasses.

The assessment of the Preston Western Distributor’s benefits will be carried out by Jacobs UK Ltd. at a cost to County Hall of almost £50,000.

County Cllr Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth at Lancashire County Council, said: "The new road was built to improve journey times and reduce through-traffic on nearby local and residential roads, while also supporting current and future housing and business growth.

“A recent traffic count on Edith Rigby Way, towards the motorway junction, showed that 17,000 vehicles use it each weekday with more than 100,000 vehicles in total using the road each week, including weekends.

"This initial report, one year-on from the opening of these roads, will be followed by further monitoring over the next four years. This will help us to find out more about the successes and benefits which have come from this project and lays the groundwork for us to consider further such schemes as part of the imminent HS2/Network North dividend announced by the last government.

“We will then prepare another report five years after the opening with a detailed evaluation of the scheme, following the Department for Transport's guidance," he added.