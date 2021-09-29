Here is where you can get fuel in Preston on Wednesday, September 29 - and where has run out
Fuel shortage fears are still prompting long queues at some Preston service stations, with many awaiting deliveries.
Today's it was announced that troops will begin training to help deliver petrol supplies as Boris Johnson said he was making preparations to deal with potential problems until “Christmas and beyond”.
The Prime Minister said the situation on the filling station forecourts is “stabilising” as he urged motorists to go about their business in the normal way.
A decision to put 150 military drivers on standby has been formally approved, meaning they can begin training in case they are required.
A further 150 drivers’ mates are also ready to help out as part of the military effort.
PetroMex Spar Service Station, Millbrook Way, Penwortham - When asked, the station refused to confirm its levels of both petrol and diesel.
Gulf Petrol Station, Bow Lane, Preston - Staff confirmed there is no petrol or diesel currently, but they are expecting a delivery of 25,000 litres due this afternoon.
Texaco, New Hall Lane - Still has no petrol or diesel left after running out over the weekend and are expecting a new delivery tomorrow.
We were unable to confirm supplies at Asda, as the supermarket are no longer taking calls due to high demand. We are also continuing to check with other stations across the area.