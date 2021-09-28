Here is where you can get fuel in Preston on Tuesday, September 28 - and where has run out

Many filling stations in Preston remain low on both petrol and diesel supply after a busy weekend, with some unclear about when they will see another delivery.

Texaco, New Hall Lane - Still completely out of both petrol and diesel. They were due to get a delivery today but this has been delayed until tomorrow. The on-site convenience store remains open.

A number of petrol stations across Lancashire closed early yesterday, and reports of panic buying have continued today.

ESSO, Blackpool Road - Had a delivery of petrol and is limiting amounts to £20 per person. They have run out of diesel and are expecting a delivery this evening.

Texaco, Garstang Road - The station has petrol they suspect will 'last for today' and was expecting a delivery today which has been pushed back to tomorrow, but this could still change.

Shell, New Hall Lane - The garage only has the more premium V-power petrol left and there are only 1,500 litres of it. They have completely run out of petrol as of yesterday and ran out of diesel on Sunday and do not know when they will get another delivery.

Oil giant ExxonMobil, which operates Esso forecourts and runs the UK’s largest refinery, has said it is operating as normal and has “strong supply” to distribution sites and that the problem lies in delivering the fuel to sites.

Morrisons, which has petrol stations locally at Ashton-on-Ribble and at Blackpool Road, has remained open.