Here is where you can get fuel in Preston on Thursday, September 30 - and where has run out

Treasury minister Simon Clarke told the BBC’s Today Programme on Thursday morning that members of the army were on standby to help “buttress” the ongoing shortage of HGV drivers that was contributing to the fuel crisis.

“The army is on standby to help support the commercial operations and, of course, we’ve seen some changes, including, notably, allowing some MoD driving instructors to help boost the number of tankers,” he said.

“There’s 150 drivers on standby to help support operations as required.

A number of petrol stations across Lancashire closed early yesterday, and reports of panic buying have continued today.

“This is designed to help buttress the commercial operation which is driving down the pressures that we’ve seen on forecourts.”

Responding to anecdotal accounts that petrol stations remained empty, Mr Clarke said the numbers were “moving in the right direction”.

“We understand why people are unnerved by what they’ve seen at petrol stations, but if people just shop normally this will very quickly correct itself,” he added.

When contacted by the Lancashire Post on Thursday morning, many forecourts reported a good level of supply after recent deliveries.

Gulf Petrol Station, Bow Lane, Preston - Plenty of petrol and diesel

Texaco Key Filling Station - Plenty of petrol and diesel

Texaco, New Hall Lane - Plenty of petrol and diesel

EG Middleforth, Leyland Road, Penwortham - Shop open but no diesel or petrol

Texaco, Ribbleton Lane - Petrol but no diesel

Shell, New Hall Lane, Preston - They have both petrol and diesel

Sainsbury’s Flintoff Way - Expecting a delivery at some point today, but can't confirm what time

Gulf Fishergate - They have both petrol and diesel

Euro Garagees Deepdale - They have both petrol and diesel