Here is where you can get fuel in Preston on Thursday, September 30 - and where has run out
Fuel shortage fears are still leaving people in Preston wondering where they will be able to fill up.
Treasury minister Simon Clarke told the BBC’s Today Programme on Thursday morning that members of the army were on standby to help “buttress” the ongoing shortage of HGV drivers that was contributing to the fuel crisis.
“The army is on standby to help support the commercial operations and, of course, we’ve seen some changes, including, notably, allowing some MoD driving instructors to help boost the number of tankers,” he said.
“There’s 150 drivers on standby to help support operations as required.
“This is designed to help buttress the commercial operation which is driving down the pressures that we’ve seen on forecourts.”
Responding to anecdotal accounts that petrol stations remained empty, Mr Clarke said the numbers were “moving in the right direction”.
“We understand why people are unnerved by what they’ve seen at petrol stations, but if people just shop normally this will very quickly correct itself,” he added.
When contacted by the Lancashire Post on Thursday morning, many forecourts reported a good level of supply after recent deliveries.
Gulf Petrol Station, Bow Lane, Preston - Plenty of petrol and diesel
Texaco Key Filling Station - Plenty of petrol and diesel
Texaco, New Hall Lane - Plenty of petrol and diesel
EG Middleforth, Leyland Road, Penwortham - Shop open but no diesel or petrol
Texaco, Ribbleton Lane - Petrol but no diesel
Shell, New Hall Lane, Preston - They have both petrol and diesel
Sainsbury’s Flintoff Way - Expecting a delivery at some point today, but can't confirm what time
Gulf Fishergate - They have both petrol and diesel
Euro Garagees Deepdale - They have both petrol and diesel
We were unable to reach the Fulwood Asda, the PetroMex Spar Service Station on Millbrook Way in Penwortham, the BP station on Tag Lane, the Texaco Garage on Garstang Way, Fulwood and the Shell station on Garstang Road, Fulwood.