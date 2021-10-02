Here is where you can get fuel in Preston on Saturday, October 2 - and where has run out
Fuel shortage fears are still leaving people in Preston wondering where they will be able to fill up.
There have been mixed messages about the situation, with industry leaders saying the situation remains serious, while some Government ministers have struck a more upbeat tone.
The Petrol Retailers Association has warned that the fuel shortages are getting worse in some parts of the country, while Health Secretary Sajid David said things were getting better in many places and that the military was being deployed as a precaution.
It has been announced that military drivers will be deployed to deliver fuel to garage forecourts from Monday.
Almost 200 military personnel, including 100 drivers, have been undertaking training at haulier sites.
Yesterday it was announced that motorists could face another “week or so” of long queues at the filling stations as demand for petrol remains strong.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse said there needs to be an “improvement” in the situation in the coming days and that Boris Johnson stands ready to review matters if there is any deterioration.
Gulf Petrol Station, Bow Lane, Preston - Both petrol and diesel
Texaco Key Filling Station - No petrol or diesel today
Texaco, New Hall Lane - Plenty of petrol and diesel but restricted to a £30 limit
Texaco, Ribbleton Lane - Petrol but no diesel
Shell, New Hall Lane, Preston - Both petrol and diesel