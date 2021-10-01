Here is where you can get fuel in Preston on Friday, October 1 - and where has run out

Motorists could face another “week or so” of long queues at the filling stations as demand for petrol remains strong, a Government minister has warned.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said there needs to be an “improvement” in the situation in the coming days and that Boris Johnson stands ready to review matters if there is any deterioration.

His downbeat assessment contrasted sharply with comments by other ministers in recent days that the situation would swiftly return to normal as drivers resumed their usual buying patterns.

The scene at some petrol stations across Lancashire.

It follows a warning by the Petrol Retailers Association that filling stations were running out of fuel faster than than they could be resupplied, with one in four forecourts having run dry.

Gulf Petrol Station, Bow Lane, Preston - Both petrol and diesel

Texaco Key Filling Station - Both petrol and diesel

Texaco, New Hall Lane - Plenty of petrol and diesel but restricted to a £30 limit

Texaco, Ribbleton Lane - Petrol but no diesel