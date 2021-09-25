Here is where you can get fuel in Preston - and where has run out
Fuel shortage fears are still prompting long queues at some Preston service stations, resulting in one worker confirming a complete sell-out and another on the verge of closing for the day.
A number of petrol stations across Lancashire closed early on Friday (September 24) as people continued to panic buy fuel across the country.
Tesco's petrol station in Buckshaw Village closed early, alongside Asda's forecourt in Clayton Green.
For those that remained open, pictures and videos revealed motorists continued to line up for fuel despite the government urging people not to panic buy.
"There is no shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal," a Government spokeswoman said.
Here are the Preston garages which have let us know how they fared for fuel today (Saturday, September 25).
BP, Tag Lane, Ingol: No fuel left, and a worker said he was "not sure" when deliveries of petrol or diesel would be coming.
Gulf Fishergate filling station, Bow Lane, Preston: All fuel grades are available at this garage.
BP, Blackpool Road, Lea: No problems with supply, all fuel grades still available.
Texaco, Ribbleton Lane, Preston: All fuel grades still available.
Texaco, New Hall Lane, Preston: A worker told the Lancashire Post that all fuel was running "very low," and it was "likely" the garage could be closing to members of the public later on today in order to be able to supply emergency services. A £25 maximum spend for customers has been imposed, and long queues have remained since yesterday. A delivery is not due until Tuesday, they said.