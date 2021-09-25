Here is where you can get fuel in Preston - and where has run out

A number of petrol stations across Lancashire closed early on Friday (September 24) as people continued to panic buy fuel across the country.

Tesco's petrol station in Buckshaw Village closed early, alongside Asda's forecourt in Clayton Green.

For those that remained open, pictures and videos revealed motorists continued to line up for fuel despite the government urging people not to panic buy.

A number of petrol stations across Lancashire closed early yesterday, and reports of panic buying have continued today.

"There is no shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal," a Government spokeswoman said.

Here are the Preston garages which have let us know how they fared for fuel today (Saturday, September 25).

BP, Tag Lane, Ingol: No fuel left, and a worker said he was "not sure" when deliveries of petrol or diesel would be coming.

Gulf Fishergate filling station, Bow Lane, Preston: All fuel grades are available at this garage.

BP, Blackpool Road, Lea: No problems with supply, all fuel grades still available.

Texaco, Ribbleton Lane, Preston: All fuel grades still available.