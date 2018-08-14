Here is where the average speed cameras are in Lancashire

Have your say

Over the last two years average speed cameras have gone live in numerous locations across Lancashire.

They are currently in force on eight routes where 12 people have lost their lives in collisions in almost six years.

Where are the other average speed cameras in Lancashire?

The routes across Lancashire have seen a total of 426 casualties with 71 people suffering serious or life changing injuries since 2011.

The routes are (cameras will cover traffic flow in both directions):

A565 Southport New Road (3.7m) between Tarleton crossroads and the Gravel Lane roundabout at Banks.

A583 Blackpool Road (3m) between Wrea Green roundabout, through Kirkham bypass to Newton-with-Scales, west of Clifton.

A588 Head Dyke Lane, Pilling (2m) between Fold House Caravan Park and Bourbles Lane.

A59 Brockholes Brow, Preston (0.5m) between M6 junction 31 and Glenluce Drive.

A6 London Road, Preston (0.7m) between Capitol Centre (Winery Lane) and Albyn Street East.

A675 in Belmont (8m) between M65 junction 3, through Abbey Village and Belmont to Scout Road.

A682 Gisburn Road, Pendle (5.2m) between A59 at Gisburn and Whittycroft Avenue (between Barrowford and Blacko).

B6232 Grane Road/Haslingden Road (4.93m) between A56 through Haslingden Grane to M65 junction near Belthorn.