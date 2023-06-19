Michael Hanley, 39, was involved in a collision in Liverpool Road, Bickerstaffe, at around 9.30pm on Friday (June 16).

Emergency services rushed to the scene after they received reports a motorbike had left the carriageway and the rider had fallen from the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Hanley, of Kirkby, Liverpool, was very sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Michael Hanley died following a serious road traffic collision in Bickerstaffe (Credit: Lancashire Police)

His heartbroken family later revealed he died mere weeks before the birth of his baby girl, who is due in August.

In an emotional statement, they said: “Michael was a much-loved fiancé, son, brother, uncle, friend and daddy-to-be to his baby girl who is due in August.

“Michael was taken away from us far too soon at the age of 39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was known to be a gentleman by people who knew him and would light up the room with his smile, huge personality and the warmest of hugs!

“He had the biggest heart and he loved his family and friends so much.

“Michael will be sadly missed and never forgotten, he will live on forever in his daughter, in our hearts and memories.”

Police said they were continuing to investigate the collision and urged anyone with witnessed the incident to come forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Paul McCurrie of Lancashire Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Mr Hanley’s family at this very sad and distressing time for them.

“Our investigation into the collision is very much ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who were using Liverpool Road around the time it happened.”