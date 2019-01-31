'Heart-warming': Ambulance chief's praise for hero helpers after M55 horror crash

Kind passers-by who stopped to help the people hurt in a series of collisions on the M55 have been praised by a senior ambulance service manager.

Around 10 people pulled over to offer assistance after several vehicles were caught up in the chaos, which left one woman seriously injured on Wednesday evening.

Some offered to drive people not in need of medical treatment off the motorway, while others opened up their vehicles to get people out of the freezing conditions.

David Rigby, North West Ambulance Service sector manager for the area, was on the scene and said it was “heart-warming” to see so many people want to help.

He added: “So often we see people getting their phones out and videoing but people were coming up to me and offering to help.

“They stayed right to the end.

“It was just heart-warming and made me realise there’s a lot of good in this world.”

The crash happened just after 4pm near to junction three. Eyewitnesses reported seeing “cars everywhere” and that a flash hailstorm had made driving conditions treacherous.

The M55 was closed between junctions three and four until 9pm.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for the North West Motorway Police said there had been “multiple collisions on the M55 which has left a female with serious injuries”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.