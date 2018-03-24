Gritters set to hit the streets as Lancashire braces for fresh arctic blast

Lancashire's fleet of gritters will be out in force again tonight as the county looks set to be hit with another wave of artic blasts.

Forecasters are warning Britain will be hit by the Beast from the East part three as freezing Scandinavian winds sweep towards the country in the coming days.

Lancashire Council Council's highways bosses say gritters will be out salting all priority routes tonight (Saturday, March 24) as they prepare for the latest bout of sub-zero temperatures.

A spokesman for Lancashire Council Council said: "When the bad weather strikes this winter, our fleet of gritters and snow ploughs will be working hard to keep Lancashire's roads moving.

"All priority routes in Central and South Lancs to be gritted this evening.

"We have weather predictions of ice with temperatures falling below zero. We will apply salt to all priority routes."

Priority routes only cover a third of the highway network and ice patches can develop on treated surfaces caused by water run-off from fields or other sources, a spokesman said.