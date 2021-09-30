Google searches for the phrase “which petrol station near me has fuel?” have soared by 4,850% in the past seven days
Over the last week many UK residents have rushed to their nearest garage to ensure their fuel tank is full, after the news that a lack of HGV drivers has led to a fuel shortage.
The team at money-saving website www.offeroftheday.co.uk have analysed Google Trends data from over the past seven days, not only has the term “people panic buying petrol” increased by 3,550% - the topic of fuel itself has seen an overall search increase of 1,700% in just seven days.
They also found that the following Google searches have seen the biggest increase over the last seven days across the UK following the fuel shortage:
“Fuel availability near me” 4,650%
“Does fuel expire at petrol stations? ” 3,850%
“Why is everyone panic buying petrol? ” 1,900%
“Fuel panic” 1,200%
In addition to searches for where people can get fuel and why the panic buying is occurring, Google Trends data also shows that there has been a spike in people searching for things surrounding EVs over the past seven days as a result, such as “do electric cars need petrol?” (400% increase) and “cheapest electric car UK” (100% increase).