A key route between Preston and Fulwood is closed after a crash between four vehicles.

The A6 Garstang road is shut both ways from Lytham Road to Black Bull Lane causing queuing traffic.

Both police and paramedics are at the scene.

The road has been closed just outside the St Pius X Preparatory School.

Drivers experienced long delays to get round the accident as they left work this afternoon at around 4.30pm with slow traffic in Watling Street Road and Sharoe Green Lane.