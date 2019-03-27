Fulwood resurfacing works to shut busy road near Royal Preston Hospital for 48 hours

A busy road on the approach to Royal Preston Hospital in Fulwood has been shut for 48 hours as resurfacing takes place in Fulwood.

Lancashire County Council are warning motorists of expected delays throughout Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28 on the approach to Royal Preston Hospital.

Roadworks are due to begin at 9am on Wednesday, March 27 in Sharoe Green Lane, Preston. Pic - Vicki Sarah.

The roadworks will allow Lancashire County Council to carry out a complete resurfacing of the carriageway in Sharoe Green Lane, from its junction with Garstang Road to its junction with Green Drive.

Work is due to begin at 9am today (Wednesday, March 27) and the road closure will be in effect from 9am to 3pm until the work is completed on Friday, March 29.

A diversion route has been put in place for drivers travelling in Sharoe Green Lane. People are being asked to follow a diversion in St Vincent’s Road and into Garstang Road.

Preston Bus 23 service is also likely to be affected, but no diversion routes have been confirmed at this stage.