Friends of biker killed in Chorley crash raise money to return his body to Poland

The friends of a biker who died after a motorcycle crash in Chorley are raising money to return his body to his family in Poland.

Mateusz Gebarowski, 28, died in Royal Preston on Sunday from catastrophic head injuries sustained in the Whittle-le-Woods crash last week.

Mr Gebarowski collided with another vehicle at the junction of the A6 Preston Road and Cow Well Lane on Wednesday November 21. He remained in hospital for four days but never regained consciousness.

His friends are now trying to raise enough money to help ship his body to his family in Poland.

His friends are now raising money to repatriate his body for burial in Poland.

More than £1,300 has already been raised from a target of £2,000.

Writing on the Just Giving page set up for Mr Gebarowski, Mr Mateo said: "I write this to ask for help. He's completely alone here in the UK. His family lives in Poland and they don't have the money they need to transport his body back to his country.

"Please, if there is any chance you could financially support his family with a donation, I will be very grateful for each and every penny donated for him. Thank you."

He added: "His sudden death at such a young age left just sorrow in our hearts, but we will always remember him as a joyful and helpful friend."

Dozens of donations from motorcycle enthusiasts, friends and local residents are helping raise enough money to have his body repatriated to Poland in time for his funeral.

Friends from Preston's close-knit Polish community paid tribute to their friend today.

The tribute read: "His death was sorrow to our hearts. He was a good and always happy young man.

"It's a tragedy for all of us what has just happened and we want him to be as close to his family as we can. That's why we are fundraising money for his family."

One woman who witnessed the aftermath of the crash said: "I saw the bike in the road after the accident and knew it was very serious. My heart goes out to his friends and family in the UK and Poland."

Another woman from Chorley said: "I hope this helps gets you home to your family".

Bikers also left simple messages of solidarity. One motorcyclist wrote, "May your God be with you biking brother". Another added, "Rest peacefully fellow biker".

You can visit the Just Giving page here.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0196 of November 21.



