Friday rush hour delays after crash on M61 near Rivington Services
There are rush hour delays on the M61 after a crash near Rivington Services this afternoon (Friday, February 4).
Southbound lane 3 is closed after the crash near the Services between junctions 8 (A674 Millennium Way, Chorley) and 6 (Horwich) at around 4pm.
Traffic has ground to a halt with drivers queuing from Botany Bay to the Services whilst traffic officers attend the scene.
Lancashire Police described it as a "minor injury collision" and said no casualties were taken to hospital.
National Highways says the lane closure is likely to remain in place until around 5.15pm, but could take longer depending on how quickly the stricken vehicle can be recovered.
