Four day road closure at Broughton roundabout for new cycling and pedestrian crossing on the Preston Guild Wheel

A major road between Preston and Garstang will be closed for four days next week as part of Guild Wheel upgrades.

A new crossing is being created in Garstang Road, Broughton, with separate areas for cyclists and pedestrians.

The new crossing being created (Photos: Lancashire County Council)

A section of Garstang Road will close at Church Lane, just north of the Broughton roundabout, from 6am on Tuesday (August 28) to 5pm on Friday (August 31).

Lancashire County Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "This new crossing will help to provide more space for people when they cross the road, making it easier and safer for the many cyclists who use the Guild Wheel every day.

"The number of vehicles using this section of Garstang Road has reduced significantly since James Towers Way opened last year.

"People are asked to bear with us while this work takes place to improve the village.

"Our ongoing improvements will make the centre of the village nicer, as well as adding wider pavements, new cycleways, tree planting and much more."

The work to Garstang Road includes painting the new road markings and other related work.

While the road is closed, a new raised junction will also be installed at Church Lane.

The new crossing will replace the existing one, and will provide increased priority for pedestrians and cyclists. It is expected to open in early September.

Emergency services have been informed about the closure and diversions will be in place during this work.

This work is part of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

Find out more about the improvement work in Broughton visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/news/details/?Id=PR18/0319