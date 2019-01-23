Fog and ice live: Freezing weather brings disruption to Lancashire's roads and motorways

Ice and fog is causing traffic chaos on Lancashire's roads this morning.

The 'arctic-like' conditions predicted by the Met Office have arrived, bringing disruption to the county's roads.

Follow our live blog for the latest travel and traffic updates...

Icy roads and fog are causing chaos on Lancashire's roads this morning (January 23).

