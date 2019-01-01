Flock of sheep seen loitering around Starbucks in Buckshaw Village for second day in a row

Have your say

A herd of sheep have been spotted on a New Year's Day out in Buckshaw Village.



Around 30 shifty-looking sheep were seen loitering around the Starbucks drive-thru, off Dawson Lane, around 11.30am today (Tuesday, January 1).

The flock have been causing quite a stir with some reckless ewes dashing into the road before oncoming traffic.

Earlier this morning, the bewildered sheep could be seen marching down Central Avenue as puzzled motorists cruised by.

Police have made enquiries but have been unable to identify who the sheep belong to.

A herd of sheep were also seen meandering around Buckshaw Village and grazing near the Green Man sculpture yesterday afternoon.

It is not clear whether the two herds are related.

If anyone has any knowledge of who they belong to please ring police on 101, quoting log number LC-20190101-0852.