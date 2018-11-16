Fishergate bollard strikes again under cover of darkness

Another motorist has struck the iconic Preston landmark this morning.

A white Volkswagen Polo ploughed into the concrete plinth, which formerly hosted the infamous bollard, around 7.15am.

The Fishergate Bollard was the scene of another accident this morning

Police were called to the scene to attend to "highway disruption" caused by the incident on the mini-roundabout in the city centre.

At 7.50am, the vehicle was recovered, with visible damage to its front grill.

The bothersome bollard has been immortalised forever in Preston's Harris Museum and the lump of battered concrete has even earned its place on the 'Magnificent Seven' charity mug, alongside other iconic inanimate objects from across Lancashire.

The Fishergate Bollard was finally hauled away from its perch in the city centre in May, after it was knocked off its plinth for a final time.

