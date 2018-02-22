Fishergate Bollard returns home

The Fishergate Bollard has once again returned to its home.

Workmen from Lancashire County Council set about securing the concrete block back into its plinth on Wednesday, February 21.

A spokesman for the council said that the bollard currently had traffic cones around the plinth to allow the mortar to set.

The Fishergate Bollard was last knocked from its perch on Saturday January 20.

And last Saturday, even in the bollard's absence, a black Ford Focus manged to become wedged on the bollard's plinth.

The controversial road furniture has recently enjoyed a brush with fame after it was nominated for a City Star award at Preston BID’s Smiles Better awards.

In response to his new found fame the Bollard recently tweeted: "I’m in talks at the moment. Some bloke called Harold Winestain or something."