Fire engines from Preston were called to an incident after a five-litre vat containing cleaning chemicals had burst.

The incident happened today (January 24) in a van in Millennium Way, Preston, at 12:40pm.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Preston firefighters dealt with an incident at which a 5-litre container of cleaning chemical in the back of a van had burst."

The driver of the van had inhaled fumes and was taken to hospital for a check-up.

No-one else was injured. ‬