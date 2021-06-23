Fire closes Daneshouse Road in Burnley

The road has been closed both ways due to a building fire and police are asking people to avoid the area whilst emergency services respond.

It is not clear at this stage which property has been affected, but the street remains cordoned off between Elm Street and Oswald Street.

North West Ambulance Service are at the scene and have been approached for comment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daneshouse Road in Burnley has been shut by police whilst emergency services respond to a fire this morning (Wednesday, June 23)

A police spokesman said: "We have closed Daneshouse Road in Burnley due to a fire. Please avoid the area to assist emergency vehicles attending.

"We will provide an update when the road is reopen. Thank you."

Traffic monitoring sites show the roads are coping well in the area.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more details.