Fines warning for Broughton bus lane

People who misuse a bus lane in Broughton will now be face a fine, County Council bosses have warned.

Drivers who use the short section of bus lane which links Garstang Road to James Towers Way, heading towards the M55 roundabout can expect to be issued with a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) from this week.



Lancashire County Council says that despite being marked and signed as a bus lane, this stretch of road has still been subject to misuse from some drivers.



Transport bosses at the council took the decision last year to close the bus lane to all vehicles, while this issue was looked into. A bus lane camera was installed to catch unauthorised vehicles.



The Council says that an average of 64 drivers have been caught misusing the bus lane per day, since it reopened on May 21.



County Councillor Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We want to discourage people from using this bus lane when they shouldn't. This lane is designed to help buses by providing them with quick access onto the roundabout.



"James Towers Way has reduced congestion in the centre of the village. When it opened, some people chose to rat-run along Garstang Road, using the bus lane as a short cut.



"We don't want anyone to get caught out by the bus lane camera, which is why we initially had a grace period when we only issued warning letters, however from this week people will be fined if they misuse it.



"We're happy if we don't make a penny from the camera, as it means that people are doing the right thing."



The county council initially only issued warning notices, to help make people aware of the changes.



Full enforcement was introduced on Monday June 18, so people who misuse the bus lane will be subject to a Penalty Charge Notice of £60, or £30 if paid within 14 days.