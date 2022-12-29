News you can trust since 1886
Faulty matrix sign gives Wigan motorists completely the wrong drink-drive message

A problem with a Wigan information board is inadvertantly undermining the festive season campaign to deter motorists from getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

By Charles Graham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 9:04am

For due to either a fault or sabotage of a matrix sign for vehicle users arriving in the borough at Wrightington and Standish, it is suggesting that drink-driving enhances survival rather than endangers it.

The electronic board, up until recently, sensibly read: “Arrive alive: don’t drink and drive.”

The misleading sign on Crow Orchard Road, Shevington Moor
But in recent days it has rather embarrassingly lost the key word “don’t”!

One onlooker said: “Of all the words to blank out on the screen, it was that one. Talk about confusing messages.”

Another said: “It is certainly raising a lot of comments and eyebrows among people coming into Wigan that way, but everyone is savvy enough to know what it’s meant to say.”

The Christmas and new year period is traditionally a time when the police crack down the hardest on drink-driving and this year is no different.