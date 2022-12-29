For due to either a fault or sabotage of a matrix sign for vehicle users arriving in the borough at Wrightington and Standish, it is suggesting that drink-driving enhances survival rather than endangers it.

The electronic board, up until recently, sensibly read: “Arrive alive: don’t drink and drive.”

The misleading sign on Crow Orchard Road, Shevington Moor

But in recent days it has rather embarrassingly lost the key word “don’t”!

One onlooker said: “Of all the words to blank out on the screen, it was that one. Talk about confusing messages.”

Another said: “It is certainly raising a lot of comments and eyebrows among people coming into Wigan that way, but everyone is savvy enough to know what it’s meant to say.”