Family's emotional thank you to M6 heroes

A grieving family has issued an emotional thank you to the emergency workers who risked their life to help a pensioner taken ill on the motorway.

Frederick Rowe, 81, from Lostock Hall, had a heart attack as he drove alone along the M6 on Sunday.

His car swerved across several lanes and came to a halt by the central reservation, where it was spotted by an off-duty paramedic, who risked his life crossing the carriageway to help.

He stayed with retired BAE engineer Frederick, giving first aid until an ambulance arrived. The grandfather-of-three was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he sadly died, but the heroic actions of emergency workers meant that his family had time to get to the hospital to say goodbye to him.

His daughter-in-law Debbie Rowe, 48, a district nurse, said: “We are just so grateful to the paramedics, the off-duty paramedic and the police who closed the road and helped get him to hospital.

“We don’t know who the off-duty paramedic is, but they really did risk their lives to help him. When the ambulance arrived, they intubated him at the roadside, and it meant that we could all get to the hospital to see him.

“We said goodbye and then they took the tubes out and he died. We as a family really would like to say a huge thank you to them. The police and all the staff at A&E were so good.”

Police were called to the M6 near junction 31 at 4.30pm on Sunday,

November 19. A spokesman for the police said: “We received calls after a car pulled across traffic on the M6 and went into the central reservation. It did not collide with any other cars.

“We put on a road block while emergency services transferred the man to hospital. The man sadly died.”

Mr Rowe (pictured on his 80th birthday) was described as a “lovely man”.

Debbie said: “He really would do anything for anybody. He had been a bit unwell recently, but nothing life-threatening. He was very independent and he loved getting out and about. He lost his wife Jean 13 years ago, so every Friday he and a couple of friends who were also widowers would have a trip out together. They used to go out for the day - they would often go and look at canals.”