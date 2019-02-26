Family pays tribute to Lancashire biker killed in Bacup crash

The wife of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Bacup said her husband "lived for his family and his love of motorbikes".



Alan Jennings, 51, suffered fatal injuries after his motorcycle was involved in a collision in Burnley Road on Saturday, February 23.

Police were called at around 4pm following reports of a collision between a Yamaha motorbike and a Vauxhall Vivaro van close to the Deerplay Pub.



Alan, from Weir, suffered catastrophic injuries and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he later died.



In a tribute, Alan's wife Bernadette said: "Alan lived for his family and his love of motorbikes, something that took him all over the world.

"His four sons and three grandchildren will miss him so much."

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 34-‎year-old man from Rochdale, was not injured.

The road was closed for three hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt Adam Dawson, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations team, said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Jennings and his family at this sad time.

"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and would urge anyone who can assist with our enquiries to come forward.

"If you have any information please call 101 quoting log 1147 of February 23."