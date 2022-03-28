Family pays emotional tribute to 'loving, supportive and protective dad' killed in M65 crash

Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash on on the westbound carriageway near junction four (Earcroft) shortly before 5.30am on Friday (March 11).

Police believe the driver of a black Hyundai i10 got out of the vehicle after it broke down in lane one.

The driver and Hyundai were then struck by a white Fiat Ducato and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Hyundai – who has since been named as Paul Marshall, 67, from Bury – died at the scene.

In a tribute released on Monday (March 28), his family said: “Gone too soon. To say my dad's sudden passing has left a huge hole in our hearts and lives is an understatement.

“He was such a loving, supportive and protective dad and grandad, always there when we needed him, whether for his comforting words, practical advice or just to embrace us and tell us it was ‘all going to be okay’.

Paul Marshall was sadly killed in a collision on the M65. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“His pride and encouragement in us was infectious, and made us feel like we could do anything we dreamed of. He was a loyal and loving friend, the calm in the storm, and showed such compassion and love for others, even if he didn't know them personally. Their humanity or time of need was what was important to him.

“It's difficult to put into words how his loss has affected all of those who loved and knew him, his family and friends. Our lives will never be the same again without him in it. The impact of his death resonates in everything we think about, do and see because my dad was an everyman, who cared for, and lived for those he loved, and for those who loved him.

“It is an honour that I could say he was my dad, he led by example and taught me to be loving, compassionate, patient and resilient. My dad was loved so much by my older brother, and he will miss him being there for him, and his leisurely days out.

“Dad will be remembered forever. Loved always.”

Detectives said an investigation was ongoing to establish exactly what occurred and officers continued to appeal for information about the crash.

Sgt Marc Glass, of the Lancashire Police Tactical Operations team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Mr Marshall’s family and friends. This is an unimaginably difficult time for them and we send them our deepest condolences.

“We are continuing to work hard to piece together what exactly happened and we are asking anybody who has information about the collision and has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“Perhaps you were on the M65 at the time and saw the collision, or have dashcam showing it or the vehicles involved in the moments before it occurred.

"Whatever information you have, please let us know.”

Anybody with information was asked to call 101, quoting log number 164 of March 11.

