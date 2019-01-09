Family pay tribute to teacher killed in M58 crash in Lancashire

A 50-year-old woman from Southport has been confirmed as one of two fatalities in the multi-vehicle crash on the M58 crash yesterday.

Anne Kerr, who worked as a teacher at Pontville School in Ormskirk, was a passenger on board a minibus carrying staff and pupils.

Anne Kerr, 50, from Southport, was killed in the M58 crash near Wigan on January 7.

Anne and a 14-year-old pupil were pronounced dead at the scene after the minibus collided with a HGV and a number of other cars on the motorway near Wigan.

Anne's family, from Southport, paid tribute to a woman "loved by all".

“Anne was much loved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by all her friends and family," the family said.

“She was a daughter, wife, and mum to two lovely boys. She was a lovely personality to be around.

"Her death has left us all heartbroken.”

The identity of the 14-year-old boy has not yet been confirmed by police.

Officers are continuing their investigation into two collisions on the M58 and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The first incident happened yesterday morning (Tuesday, January 8th) at around 9am close to junction 3 of the M58 westbound at Bickerstaffe involving an HGV, a minibus and a number of other vehicles.

A number of other people also suffered serious injuries and they continue to be treated at hospital.

The driver of the HGV, a 31-year-old man from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigating pending further enquiries.

A second collision took place at around 10:10am in the queuing traffic involving an HGV, a van and two cars.

A woman and two men suffered serious injuries. They remain in Aintree Hospital receiving treatment.

Sgt Steve Wignall said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of everyone affected by the tragic incidents yesterday. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this very sad and difficult time.

“We need anyone who saw either of the collisions but hasn’t spoken to us already to come forward. You may have vital information to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information about either collision can call 101 quoting log number 275 of today (Tuesday, January 8th).