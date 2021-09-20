Family pay tribute to Preston motorcyclist, 19, who was killed in Grimsargh tractor crash

"Izaak Cowell was a delightful young man who made an impression on everyone who met him. He had a big heart and lived his life to the full," said his family in tribute to the young man

Police were called to Preston Road at around 9.10pm on Monday, September 13, when a man riding a Honda motorbike towards Longridge was involved in a collision with a tractor close to the junction with Back Lane.

Sadly the motorcyclist, Izaak Cowell, 19, from Preston, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement today (Monday, September 20), Izaak’s heartbroken family said: "On Monday, September 13, a tragic road accident between Longridge and Grimsargh claimed the life of a very special 19-year-old.

"Izaak Cowell was a delightful young man who made an impression on everyone who met him. Raised by his adoring father and grandparents, Izaak was well-loved in Longridge and the wider community. He had a big heart and lived his life to the full.

"Izaak had a very special gift with children. They all adored him and really looked up to him. Over lockdown he worked as a childminder and thrived with the family that he was caring for.

"He had also recently begun an apprenticeship with Porsche and was loving every day on the job. With big dreams to work his way up through the company, Zaak had a very bright future ahead of him.

"From his early childhood, he was also a keen skateboarder and loved the buzz of rolling on the ramps. He touched many, many hearts with his cheerful, fun-loving approach to life.

"His Longridge family, especially his father, Rob, and his grandfather, Robert Snr, would like to express heartfelt thanks for the many kind messages of condolence.

"Izaak leaves a huge hole in the lives of everyone who loved him. We will forever smile when we remember the fun, laughter and his cheeky grin."

The driver of the tractor, a 16-year-old boy from Preston, was not injured.

A police investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: "These are tragic circumstances and our thoughts remain with Izaak’s family at this sad time.

“We continue to appeal for information and urge any witnesses, or anyone who can assist our enquiries, to come forward.”