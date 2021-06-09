Family pay tribute to dad-of three killed in Ribble Valley motorbike crash

Richard Walters, 56, from Liverpool, suffered fatal injuries when he lost control of his Kawasaki motorbike on the A59 in Whalley and crashed into a tree on Sunday (June 6).

He had been travelling from Clitheroe towards Langho with another rider when he crashed at around 2.30pm. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Today (Wednesday, June 9), his heartbroken family have paid tribute to him, saying he "died doing what he loved".

They said: "Richard Michael Walters was a loving partner to Jan and father to his three children. He was a caring brother to his three siblings.

"He will be missed not only by his family, but by his many friends and work colleagues.

"He loved going out riding on his motorbike, he died doing what he loved. Rest in peace Ricky."

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash, or may have dashcam footage showing what happened, to come forward.

Sgt Laura Kendall, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the rider and his family at this time.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or may have dashcam footage showing what happened, to come forward.

“If you can assist our enquiries please call 101 quoting log 0826 of June 6."

