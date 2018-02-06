Family mourn Preston man, 23, killed in two-car smash

The family of a 23-year-old former Preston man, killed in a crash in Cumbria, have paid tribute to a “witty character . . . with a heart of gold.”

Steven Parker, who was living near Carlisle, but grew up in Preston, was at the wheel of a BMW 335D X Drive when it collided with a Vauxhall Corsa near the town on Saturday afternoon.

His two passengers were both injured - one seriously - in the smash.

The collision was on the A596 which was closed for six hours while crash investigators examined the carriageway.

Former Woodplumpton St Anne’s Primary School pupil Steven was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

One of his passengers, a 20-year-old man from Wigton, was transferred to the intensive care unit at Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle where he is now in a stable condition. The other, aged 19, suffered just minor injuries.

A statement issued by the dead man’s family said: “Steven Parker has been taken away from us too soon. He was the life and soul of the family with his cheeky smile and his witty character.

“He was the big man of the family who was always on hand whenever we needed him. He was only ever a phone call away.

“He has left behind a family who loved him more than words can say and no words can heal the pain we are feeling right now.

“He had a heart of gold and was loved by all his family and close friends.

“Our world has been turned upside down and torn apart. We ask that people please give us our privacy at this moment so we can grieve and come to terms with our huge loss.”

Steven’s family - he had a sister Natasha, 25, and a 19-year-old brother Maverick - moved to Cumbria from Cottam in 2002.

He was a partner in a body repair and motor sales business in Wigton.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened around 5pm, to contact them on 101.