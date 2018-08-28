Everything you need to know about tactile paving

Have your say

According to the Royal National Institute for the Blind, here are the explanations of the bumps and markings which denote 'tactile' pavements

• There are different patterns for different messages - not just generic bumps

• Dots in a grid mean a dropped curb for crossing the road

• Offset dots, i.e. not aligned, mean there’s a train platform and possibly a gap!

• Lozenges mean that there’s a tram crossing

• Horizontal stripes mean there are stairs or an obstacle ahead of you but vertical stripes mean a safe path to follow

• The pavement can be colour coded - for example, bright contrasting colours help partially sighted people to understand if they’re at a traffic lights crossing