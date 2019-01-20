Evening road closures planned on Preston's Eastway

Eastway in Preston, a major commuter route to the city's northern employment area, will be closed over several evenings.

The route is currently the site of a three-month roadworks programme which includes creating a new roundabout, widening the road and installing new puiffin and toucan crossings to service new housing developments next to the route.

There has been a contraflow in place since January 7, which is expected to last until March 31.

However signs at the site now state that a section of the road will be closed completely from 6pm to 7am on Friday, January 25, Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27.

As well as large numbers of new houses being built alongside the route, there are also plans to open a new Aldi store and Costa drive-thru in the area later in the year.

READ MORE Three months of roadworks near site of new Aldi and Costa in Preston

The new mini retail park, which will also include a gym, will be constructed opposite Broughton printers and the former Lancashire Post offices.