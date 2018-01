Delays are reported on the M6 following a crash, say police.

The accident happened at around 7.30am on Tuesday at junction 31 on the exit slip road of the southbound carriageway.

Police say a blue Ford Mondeo hit the central reservation.

Lanes were closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Drivers are advised to approach the area with caution.

All lanes have been re-opened.