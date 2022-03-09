Police and ambulance crews attend car crash in Ashton as traffic builds in surrounding area

Heavy traffic was building on Blackpool Road in Ashton following a car crash.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:15 pm

The collision occurred in Blackpool Road at the junction with Tulketh Brow and Woodplumpton Road at approximately 11.30am on Wednesday, March 9.

Pictures from the scene show police and ambulance crews were called to make the area safe following the crash.

Heavy traffic was also building in the area, with residents warning other road users to use alternative routes.

Police and ambulance crews were called to make the area safe following the crash. (Credit: Ashton & PR2 Community Group)

Police later confirmed it was a “minor injury” collision.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

