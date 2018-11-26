Emergency services are on the scene after a crash in Leyland

Emergency services are responding to a road traffic collision in the Leyland area.

The collision happened near The Rose of Farington Pub (formerly Rose and Crown) in Stanifield Lane, Farington.

A fire engine from Leyland and a number of police cars are at the scene.

More to follow.